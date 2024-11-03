Colorado tips off season at home against Eastern Washington

Eastern Washington Eagles at Colorado Buffaloes Boulder, Colorado; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -17.5; over/under is 154…

Eastern Washington Eagles at Colorado Buffaloes

Boulder, Colorado; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -17.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts Eastern Washington in the season opener.

Colorado finished 26-11 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Buffaloes shot 49.5% from the field and 39.1% from 3-point range last season.

Eastern Washington finished 10-9 on the road and 21-11 overall last season. The Eagles averaged 80.8 points per game while shooting 50.1% from the field and 36.4% from deep last season.

