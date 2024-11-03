Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Colorado tips off season…

Colorado tips off season at home against Eastern Washington

The Associated Press

November 3, 2024, 2:41 AM

Eastern Washington Eagles at Colorado Buffaloes

Boulder, Colorado; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -17.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts Eastern Washington in the season opener.

Colorado finished 26-11 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Buffaloes shot 49.5% from the field and 39.1% from 3-point range last season.

Eastern Washington finished 10-9 on the road and 21-11 overall last season. The Eagles averaged 80.8 points per game while shooting 50.1% from the field and 36.4% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up