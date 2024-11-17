Colorado takes home win streak into matchup with Harvard

Harvard Crimson (1-3) at Colorado Buffaloes (3-0) Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -13.5; over/under is…

Harvard Crimson (1-3) at Colorado Buffaloes (3-0)

Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -13.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Buffaloes face Harvard.

Colorado finished 16-1 at home a season ago while going 26-11 overall. The Buffaloes gave up 71.7 points per game while committing 15.2 fouls last season.

Harvard finished 5-9 in Ivy League action and 5-7 on the road a season ago. The Crimson averaged 70.4 points per game last season, 13.7 from the free-throw line and 22.2 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.