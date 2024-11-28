Colorado State Rams face the Washington Huskies

Washington Huskies (4-1) vs. Colorado State Rams (3-2) Palm Desert, California; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -2.5;…

Washington Huskies (4-1) vs. Colorado State Rams (3-2)

Palm Desert, California; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -2.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Colorado State square off in Palm Desert, California.

The Rams have a 3-2 record in non-conference play. Colorado State ranks eighth in the MWC in rebounding with 31.6 rebounds. Nique Clifford leads the Rams with 10.0 boards.

The Huskies have a 4-1 record in non-conference play. Washington ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 37.0 rebounds per game led by Great Osobor averaging 11.2.

Colorado State makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than Washington has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). Washington averages 72.0 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 72.2 Colorado State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clifford is scoring 18.8 points per game with 10.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Rams.

DJ Davis averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 27.3% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

