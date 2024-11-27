Colorado State Rams and the Washington Huskies meet in Palm Desert, California

Washington Huskies (4-1) vs. Colorado State Rams (3-2) Palm Desert, California; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State squares…

Washington Huskies (4-1) vs. Colorado State Rams (3-2)

Palm Desert, California; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State squares off against Washington in Palm Desert, California.

The Rams have a 3-2 record in non-conference play. Colorado State is 1-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Huskies are 4-1 in non-conference play. Washington is fifth in the Big Ten with 37.0 rebounds per game led by Great Osobor averaging 11.2.

Colorado State makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than Washington has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). Washington has shot at a 41.6% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points fewer than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Colorado State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nique Clifford is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Rams.

Tyler Harris is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Huskies.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

