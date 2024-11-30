Colorado State Rams and the Brown Bears meet in Bayamon, Puerto Rico

Brown Bears (2-5) vs. Colorado State Rams (6-2) Bayamon, Puerto Rico; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Brown and Colorado…

Brown Bears (2-5) vs. Colorado State Rams (6-2)

Bayamon, Puerto Rico; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown and Colorado State square off in Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

The Rams are 6-2 in non-conference play. Colorado State is sixth in the MWC scoring 66.8 points while shooting 41.5% from the field.

The Bears are 2-5 in non-conference play. Brown is 2-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Colorado State averages 66.8 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 65.3 Brown gives up. Brown has shot at a 38.3% clip from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points above the 32.1% shooting opponents of Colorado State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma Ronsiek is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 16.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Grace Arnolie is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Bears.

