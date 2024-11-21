Colorado State plays UC Riverside after Lake’s 21-point performance

UC Riverside Highlanders (2-3) at Colorado State Rams (3-1) Fort Collins, Colorado; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State…

UC Riverside Highlanders (2-3) at Colorado State Rams (3-1)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts UC Riverside after Jalen Lake scored 21 points in Colorado State’s 84-69 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

Colorado State finished 15-2 at home a season ago while going 25-11 overall. The Rams averaged 18.0 assists per game on 27.2 made field goals last season.

The Highlanders are 1-3 in road games. UC Riverside is ninth in the Big West with 21.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jack Whitbourn averaging 4.0.

