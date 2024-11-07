Colorado State hosts Tennessee State after Jessamy’s 23-point showing

Tennessee State Tigers (1-0) at Colorado State Rams (1-0) Fort Collins, Colorado; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State…

Tennessee State Tigers (1-0) at Colorado State Rams (1-0)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State visits Colorado State after Ron Jessamy scored 23 points in Tennessee State’s 96-66 victory against the Fisk Bulldogs.

Colorado State went 25-11 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Rams shot 48.4% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range last season.

Tennessee State went 11-9 in OVC action and 5-10 on the road a season ago. The Tigers gave up 71.0 points per game while committing 19.9 fouls last season.

