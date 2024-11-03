Colorado State hosts North Dakota in season opener

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks at Colorado State Rams Fort Collins, Colorado; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -16;…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks at Colorado State Rams

Fort Collins, Colorado; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -16; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts North Dakota in the season opener.

Colorado State finished 25-11 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Rams averaged 6.3 steals, 3.1 blocks and 10.1 turnovers per game last season.

North Dakota went 18-14 overall a season ago while going 7-8 on the road. The Fightin’ Hawks averaged 75.3 points per game while shooting 44.3% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

