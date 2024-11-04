Colorado State hosts North Dakota for season opener

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks at Colorado State Rams Fort Collins, Colorado; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -15.5;…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks at Colorado State Rams

Fort Collins, Colorado; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -15.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State begins the season at home against North Dakota.

Colorado State finished 25-11 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Rams averaged 75.2 points per game last season, 32.5 in the paint, 12.7 off of turnovers and 11.8 on fast breaks.

North Dakota finished 7-8 on the road and 18-14 overall a season ago. The Fightin’ Hawks averaged 11.6 assists per game on 26.8 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

