TCU Horned Frogs (4-2) vs. Colorado State Rams (3-3) Palm Desert, California; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned…

TCU Horned Frogs (4-2) vs. Colorado State Rams (3-3)

Palm Desert, California; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State faces TCU in Palm Desert, California.

The Rams are 3-3 in non-conference play. Colorado State is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Horned Frogs have a 4-2 record against non-conference oppponents. TCU ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Ernest Udeh Jr. averaging 3.3.

Colorado State averages 75.7 points, 13.4 more per game than the 62.3 TCU allows. TCU has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 43.3% shooting opponents of Colorado State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nique Clifford is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds for the Rams.

Brendan Wenzel averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.