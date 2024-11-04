Colorado hosts Eastern Washington for season opener

Eastern Washington Eagles at Colorado Buffaloes Boulder, Colorado; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -17; over/under is 153.5…

Eastern Washington Eagles at Colorado Buffaloes

Boulder, Colorado; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -17; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts Eastern Washington in the season opener.

Colorado finished 16-1 at home a season ago while going 26-11 overall. The Buffaloes averaged 6.0 steals, 2.2 blocks and 11.9 turnovers per game last season.

Eastern Washington finished 15-4 in Big Sky action and 10-9 on the road a season ago. The Eagles gave up 75.2 points per game while committing 18.5 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

