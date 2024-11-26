Colorado Buffaloes play the No. 2 UConn Huskies

UConn Huskies (4-1) vs. Colorado Buffaloes (4-1) Lahaina, Hawaii; Tuesday, 3:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -14.5; over/under is…

UConn Huskies (4-1) vs. Colorado Buffaloes (4-1)

Lahaina, Hawaii; Tuesday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -14.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado squares off against No. 2 UConn in Lahaina, Hawaii.

The Buffaloes have a 4-1 record in non-conference games. Colorado scores 78.6 points while outscoring opponents by 11.6 points per game.

The Huskies are 4-1 in non-conference play. UConn has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Colorado averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.0 per game UConn allows. UConn scores 23.4 more points per game (90.4) than Colorado gives up to opponents (67.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Malone is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Buffaloes.

Alex Karaban is averaging 16.8 points, 4.4 assists and 2.6 blocks for the Huskies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.