Collins scores 13 as Marist knocks off Dartmouth 75-62

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Jadin Collins’ 13 points helped Marist defeat Dartmouth 75-62 on Tuesday night.

Collins added nine rebounds and five assists for the Red Foxes (3-1). Elijah Lewis added 12 points while going 5 of 13 from the floor and 2 for 3 from the line while they also had seven rebounds. Josh Pascarelli shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Jayden Williams led the way for the Big Green (2-3) with 14 points. Dartmouth also got 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals from Brandon Mitchell-Day. Ryan Cornish finished with 10 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

