Collins leads Monmouth against Seton Hall after 25-point outing

Monmouth Hawks (0-8) at Seton Hall Pirates (4-3)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth visits Seton Hall after Jack Collins scored 25 points in Monmouth’s 71-61 loss to the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Pirates have gone 2-1 at home. Seton Hall is 1-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hawks are 0-5 on the road. Monmouth is 0-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Seton Hall’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Monmouth allows. Monmouth has shot at a 37.2% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 36.7% shooting opponents of Seton Hall have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaunce Jenkins is shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 14.1 points and 5.3 rebounds.

Abdi Bashir Jr. is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Hawks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

