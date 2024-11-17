Collier scores 19, William & Mary takes down Georgia Southern 102-87

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Noah Collier scored 19 points and William & Mary defeated Georgia Southern 102-87 on Sunday.…

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Noah Collier scored 19 points and William & Mary defeated Georgia Southern 102-87 on Sunday.

Collier also contributed seven rebounds for the Tribe (3-3). Gabe Dorsey scored 17 points, going 6 of 14 (5 for 13 from 3-point range). Kyle Pulliam had 15 points and went 5 of 11 from the field (3 for 8 from 3-point range).

The Eagles (4-2) were led in scoring by Nakavieon White, who finished with 25 points and six rebounds. Nate Brafford added 11 points for Georgia Southern. Adante’ Holiman had 10 points.

William & Mary took the lead with 11:16 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 48-45 at halftime, with Pulliam racking up 10 points. William & Mary pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half to extend an eight-point lead to 18 points. They outscored Georgia Southern by 12 points in the final half, as Collier led the way with a team-high 16 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

