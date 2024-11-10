Colin Smalls scores 16 to help American University knock off Harvard 67-55

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colin Smalls’ 16 points helped American University defeat Harvard 67-55 on Sunday. Smalls added five rebounds for…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colin Smalls’ 16 points helped American University defeat Harvard 67-55 on Sunday.

Smalls added five rebounds for the Eagles (1-1). Geoff Sprouse scored 15 points, shooting 5 for 8, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Greg Jones had 11 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

The Crimson (1-2) were led in scoring by Robert Hinton, who finished with 19 points and six rebounds. Evan Nelson added 15 points for Harvard. Chandler Pigge also recorded 11 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals.

American University took the lead with 18:19 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 35-25 at halftime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

