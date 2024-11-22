Colgate visits Harvard on 3-game road skid

Colgate Raiders (1-3) at Harvard Crimson (1-4) Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -2.5; over/under is 142…

Colgate Raiders (1-3) at Harvard Crimson (1-4)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -2.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate will look to break its three-game road losing streak when the Raiders face Harvard.

The Crimson have gone 1-0 at home. Harvard is seventh in the Ivy League with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Chandler Pigge averaging 5.0.

Colgate went 19-2 in Patriot League play and 10-5 on the road a season ago. The Raiders averaged 71.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.1 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

