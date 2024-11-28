Colgate Raiders and the Appalachian State Mountaineers play in Wilmington, North Carolina

Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-2) vs. Colgate Raiders (2-4) Wilmington, North Carolina; Friday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colgate plays Appalachian…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-2) vs. Colgate Raiders (2-4)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate plays Appalachian State in Wilmington, North Carolina.

The Raiders have a 2-4 record in non-conference games. Colgate is 1-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.2 turnovers per game.

The Mountaineers are 4-2 in non-conference play. Appalachian State ranks fifth in the Sun Belt allowing 68.3 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

Colgate averages 68.5 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 68.3 Appalachian State gives up. Appalachian State has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Colgate have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler Baker is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 8.8 points.

Myles Tate is shooting 48.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 14.2 points, 4.7 assists and 2.5 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.