Colgate plays UNC Wilmington on 4-game road skid

Colgate Raiders (1-4) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (3-1)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -6.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate hits the road against UNC Wilmington looking to break its four-game road skid.

UNC Wilmington finished 21-10 overall with a 10-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Seahawks averaged 79.4 points per game while shooting 46.1% from the field and 34.8% from behind the arc last season.

The Raiders are 0-4 on the road. Colgate ranks sixth in the Patriot League with 13.8 assists per game led by Jeff Woodward averaging 3.0.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

