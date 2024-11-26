Colgate plays UNC Wilmington, aims to end road slide

Colgate Raiders (1-4) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (3-1) Wilmington, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colgate travels to…

Colgate Raiders (1-4) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (3-1)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate travels to UNC Wilmington looking to break its four-game road slide.

UNC Wilmington finished 21-10 overall last season while going 10-2 at home. The Seahawks averaged 12.2 assists per game on 27.8 made field goals last season.

The Raiders are 0-4 on the road. Colgate ranks sixth in the Patriot League with 13.8 assists per game led by Jeff Woodward averaging 3.0.

