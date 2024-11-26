Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Colgate plays UNC Wilmington,…

Colgate plays UNC Wilmington, aims to end road slide

The Associated Press

November 26, 2024, 3:41 AM

Colgate Raiders (1-4) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (3-1)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate travels to UNC Wilmington looking to break its four-game road slide.

UNC Wilmington finished 21-10 overall last season while going 10-2 at home. The Seahawks averaged 12.2 assists per game on 27.8 made field goals last season.

The Raiders are 0-4 on the road. Colgate ranks sixth in the Patriot League with 13.8 assists per game led by Jeff Woodward averaging 3.0.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up