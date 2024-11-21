Colgate faces Harvard on 3-game losing streak

Colgate Raiders (1-3) at Harvard Crimson (1-4) Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colgate is looking to break its…

Colgate Raiders (1-3) at Harvard Crimson (1-4)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate is looking to break its three-game losing streak with a victory over Harvard.

The Crimson have gone 1-0 at home. Harvard has a 1-2 record against opponents above .500.

Colgate finished 25-10 overall a season ago while going 10-5 on the road. The Raiders gave up 64.1 points per game while committing 13.4 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.