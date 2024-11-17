Coleman’s 21 lead Nevada over Santa Clara 85-59

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Tre Coleman scored 21 points as Nevada beat Santa Clara 85-59 on Saturday. Coleman shot 6…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Tre Coleman scored 21 points as Nevada beat Santa Clara 85-59 on Saturday.

Coleman shot 6 of 7 from the field, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 9 from the foul line for the Wolf Pack (4-0). Nick Davidson added 18 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 6 for 10 from the free-throw line and grabbed eight rebounds. Brandon Love shot 5 of 5 from the field and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Broncos (1-3) were led by Elijah Mahi, who posted 22 points and two steals. Santa Clara also got seven points from Christoph Tilly. Kosy Akametu had seven points.

Nevada took the lead with 19:13 left in the first half and never looked back. Davidson led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 47-26 at the break. Nevada extended its lead to 63-34 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Coleman scored a team-high 11 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

