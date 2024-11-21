Coastal Carolina squares off against IU Indianapolis in Huntsville, Alabama

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (1-3) vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-3) Huntsville, Alabama; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina will…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (1-3) vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-3)

Huntsville, Alabama; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina will play IU Indianapolis at Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

Coastal Carolina finished 9-22 overall with a 3-8 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Chanticleers averaged 73.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 78.5 last season.

IU Indianapolis went 6-26 overall with a 4-7 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Jaguars averaged 65.9 points per game last season, 14.0 from the free-throw line and 10.2 from beyond the arc.

