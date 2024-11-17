Coastal Carolina hosts Jacksonville State following Pierre’s 27-point outing

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-1) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-2) Conway, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-1) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-2)

Conway, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -1.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State visits Coastal Carolina after Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 27 points in Jacksonville State’s 72-67 victory over the Georgia State Panthers.

Coastal Carolina finished 9-22 overall with a 7-9 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Chanticleers averaged 10.7 points off of turnovers, 11.4 second-chance points and 3.4 bench points last season.

Jacksonville State went 14-18 overall last season while going 5-10 on the road. The Gamecocks allowed opponents to score 66.4 points per game and shot 43.3% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.