Coastal Carolina hosts Harris and South Carolina Upstate

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-7) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-4)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chanticleers -6.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate faces Coastal Carolina after Brit Harris scored 20 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 110-77 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Chanticleers are 1-1 on their home court. Coastal Carolina gives up 67.7 points and has been outscored by 3.9 points per game.

The Spartans are 0-5 on the road. South Carolina Upstate is ninth in the Big South giving up 88.0 points while holding opponents to 48.3% shooting.

Coastal Carolina’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game South Carolina Upstate allows. South Carolina Upstate has shot at a 48.0% rate from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of Coastal Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasheed Jones is shooting 49.1% and averaging 13.5 points for the Chanticleers.

Mister Dean is averaging 18 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Spartans.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.