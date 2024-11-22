Coastal Carolina Chanticleers face the IU Indianapolis Jaguars

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (1-3) vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-3) Huntsville, Alabama; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chanticleers -2.5;…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (1-3) vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-3)

Huntsville, Alabama; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chanticleers -2.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina will square off against IU Indianapolis at Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

Coastal Carolina went 9-22 overall with a 3-8 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Chanticleers gave up 78.5 points per game while committing 16.1 fouls last season.

IU Indianapolis finished 6-26 overall with a 4-7 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Jaguars averaged 65.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 79.8 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.