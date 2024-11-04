Coastal Carolina begins season at home against Western Michigan

Western Michigan Broncos at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Conway, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chanticleers -4; over/under…

Western Michigan Broncos at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Conway, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chanticleers -4; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina hosts Western Michigan in the season opener.

Coastal Carolina finished 9-22 overall with a 7-9 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Chanticleers averaged 73.5 points per game last season, 13.2 from the free-throw line and 19.5 from deep.

Western Michigan went 12-20 overall a season ago while going 3-12 on the road. The Broncos averaged 71.3 points per game while shooting 43.3% from the field and 33.9% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.