Cluff scores 20 as South Dakota State beats Missouri State 75-55

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Oscar Cluff’s 20 points helped South Dakota State defeat Missouri State 75-55 on Tuesday…

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Oscar Cluff’s 20 points helped South Dakota State defeat Missouri State 75-55 on Tuesday night.

Cluff also contributed 12 rebounds and five assists for the Jackrabbits (6-2). Kalen Garry scored nine points, shooting 3 for 6, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc. Owen Larson went 3 of 8 from the field (2 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with eight points, while adding seven assists.

Dez White finished with 15 points for the Bears (4-3). Michael Osei-Bonsu added nine points and seven rebounds for Missouri State. Zaxton King also had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.