Cleveland State hosts Eastern Michigan after Terry’s 28-point game

Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-1) at Cleveland State Vikings (2-2)

Cleveland; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -8.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan visits Cleveland State after Jalen Terry scored 28 points in Eastern Michigan’s 74-71 win over the IUPUI Jaguars.

Cleveland State went 21-15 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Vikings allowed opponents to score 72.8 points per game and shoot 45.4% from the field last season.

Eastern Michigan finished 4-11 on the road and 13-18 overall last season. The Eagles averaged 5.8 steals, 2.5 blocks and 11.0 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

