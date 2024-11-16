Clemson Tigers take on the Boise State Broncos, seek 4th straight victory

Clemson Tigers (3-0) at Boise State Broncos (2-1) Boise, Idaho; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Clemson will try to…

Clemson Tigers (3-0) at Boise State Broncos (2-1)

Boise, Idaho; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson will try to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Boise State.

Boise State finished 22-11 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Broncos averaged 75.1 points per game last season, 15.3 on free throws and 23.4 from 3-point range.

Clemson went 11-10 in ACC games and 6-6 on the road last season. The Tigers averaged 77.4 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point distance last season.

