Clemson Tigers face the Boise State Broncos, aim for 4th straight win

Clemson Tigers (3-0) at Boise State Broncos (2-1)

Boise, Idaho; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -3.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson is looking to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Boise State.

Boise State finished 13-3 at home last season while going 22-11 overall. The Broncos averaged 12.2 assists per game on 26.0 made field goals last season.

Clemson finished 24-12 overall with a 6-6 record on the road last season. The Tigers shot 46.9% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

