Clemson takes on Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions (6-0) vs. Clemson Tigers (5-1)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany Lions -1; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State and Clemson square off at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Tigers have a 5-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Clemson is 4-1 against opponents over .500.

The Nittany Lions have a 6-0 record in non-conference games. Penn State is 5-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

Clemson scores 79.0 points, 12.2 more per game than the 66.8 Penn State gives up. Penn State averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Clemson allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Hunter is shooting 48.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 16.3 points and 1.7 steals.

Zach Hicks is averaging 15.8 points and 1.8 steals for the Nittany Lions.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

