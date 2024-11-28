Clemson hosts Florida A&M following O’Neal’s 26-point game

Florida A&M Rattlers (1-4) at Clemson Tigers (6-1) Clemson, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M visits…

Florida A&M Rattlers (1-4) at Clemson Tigers (6-1)

Clemson, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M visits Clemson after Shaqir O’Neal scored 26 points in Florida A&M’s 110-68 win against the Trinity Baptist Eagles.

The Tigers are 4-0 on their home court. Clemson has a 5-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Rattlers are 0-4 on the road. Florida A&M ranks ninth in the SWAC allowing 88.6 points while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

Clemson is shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 46.3% Florida A&M allows to opponents. Florida A&M scores 7.4 more points per game (71.0) than Clemson gives up to opponents (63.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Hunter is shooting 48.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 16.4 points.

Milton Matthews averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc.

