Clemson hosts Eastern Kentucky after Blanton’s 20-point performance

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-0) at Clemson Tigers (2-0) Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky visits…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-0) at Clemson Tigers (2-0)

Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky visits Clemson after Devontae Blanton scored 20 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 82-78 win over the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

Clemson went 12-4 at home last season while going 24-12 overall. The Tigers averaged 77.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.2 last season.

Eastern Kentucky went 17-14 overall with a 4-10 record on the road last season. The Colonels averaged 14.2 points off of turnovers, 13.8 second-chance points and 0.9 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.