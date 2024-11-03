Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Clemson hosts Charleston Southern…

Clemson hosts Charleston Southern for season opener

The Associated Press

November 3, 2024, 2:43 AM

Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Clemson Tigers

Clemson, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson opens the season at home against Charleston Southern.

Clemson went 24-12 overall last season while going 12-4 at home. The Tigers averaged 4.6 steals, 3.8 blocks and 9.7 turnovers per game last season.

Charleston Southern went 3-12 on the road and 10-20 overall last season. The Buccaneers allowed opponents to score 73.7 points per game and shot 45.1% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up