Clemson hosts Charleston Southern for season opener

Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Clemson Tigers

Clemson, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson opens the season at home against Charleston Southern.

Clemson went 24-12 overall last season while going 12-4 at home. The Tigers averaged 4.6 steals, 3.8 blocks and 9.7 turnovers per game last season.

Charleston Southern went 3-12 on the road and 10-20 overall last season. The Buccaneers allowed opponents to score 73.7 points per game and shot 45.1% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

