Clemson hosts Charleston Southern for season opener

Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Clemson Tigers

Clemson, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -21.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson hosts Charleston Southern for the season opener.

Clemson went 12-4 at home last season while going 24-12 overall. The Tigers averaged 11.0 points off of turnovers, 10.1 second-chance points and 14.2 bench points last season.

Charleston Southern finished 3-12 on the road and 10-20 overall a season ago. The Buccaneers averaged 9.4 points off of turnovers, 10.0 second-chance points and 1.4 bench points last season.

