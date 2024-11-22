Clayton scores 34 as Ohio knocks off Portland 85-73

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — AJ Clayton scored 34 points as Ohio beat Portland 85-73 on Friday. Clayton added 12 rebounds…

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — AJ Clayton scored 34 points as Ohio beat Portland 85-73 on Friday.

Clayton added 12 rebounds for the Bobcats (2-4). Aidan Hadaway scored 13 points while going 5 of 12 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line and added eight rebounds. Victor Searls had 11 points and finished 5 of 8 from the field.

The Pilots (2-4) were led by Vukasin Masic, who posted 17 points. Portland also got 13 points and seven rebounds from A.Rapp. Max Mackinnon also recorded 10 points and seven rebounds.

Clayton scored 14 points in the first half to help Ohio up 46-30 at the break. Ohio pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend its lead to 19 points. Clayton led the way with a team-high 20 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

