Clayton leads No. 21 Florida against Jacksonville after 29-point showing

Jacksonville Dolphins (1-0) at Florida Gators (1-0)

Gainesville, Florida; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -20; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Florida hosts Jacksonville after Walter Clayton Jr. scored 29 points in Florida’s 98-83 win against the South Florida Bulls.

Florida went 24-12 overall with a 14-1 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Gators allowed opponents to score 79.2 points per game and shoot 44.0% from the field last season.

Jacksonville went 6-10 in ASUN action and 3-14 on the road a season ago. The Dolphins averaged 13.2 points off of turnovers, 12.5 second-chance points and 5.2 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

