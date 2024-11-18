Clayton leads No. 20 Florida against Florida A&M after 25-point game

Florida A&M Rattlers (0-3) at Florida Gators (4-0) Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Florida hosts…

Florida A&M Rattlers (0-3) at Florida Gators (4-0)

Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Florida hosts Florida A&M after Walter Clayton Jr. scored 25 points in Florida’s 87-74 win against the Florida State Seminoles.

Florida finished 24-12 overall a season ago while going 14-1 at home. The Gators averaged 85.6 points per game last season, 38.9 in the paint, 12.9 off of turnovers and 14.3 on fast breaks.

Florida A&M finished 6-23 overall with a 2-14 record on the road a season ago. The Rattlers shot 43.3% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

