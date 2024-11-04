Clayton and Richard come up big for No. 21 Florida in 98-83 victory over South Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Walter Clayton Jr. scored 29 points, Will Richard added 25 and No. 21 Florida overcame a…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Walter Clayton Jr. scored 29 points, Will Richard added 25 and No. 21 Florida overcame a 13-point deficit to beat South Florida 98-83 in their season opener Monday night.

Still coping with the death of coach Amir Abdur-Rahim, the Bulls looked inspired while building a double-digit lead. They hit six of their first 15 shots from 3-point range and led 36-23 early.

Florida, meanwhile, missed 11 of its first 12 from behind the arc until Richard found the net. Richard’s eight-point spurt in a little more than a minute made it close. The Gators tightened up on defense in the second half and dominated inside. They used a 14-2 run to create some breathing room. Clayton and Richard played key roles in the decisive stretch.

Jamille Reynolds led the Bulls with 17 points and six boards.

Takeaways

South Florida: The arena held a moment of silence for Abdur-Rahim, who died last month from surgery complications. USF players and coaches wore his initials on their uniforms. Florida honored Abdur-Rahim by wearing warmup jerseys with his last name on the back.

Florida: Clayton and Richard both went through NBA pre-draft testing before opting to return to the Gators and are now coach Todd Golden’s most important veterans. They combined to hit 20 of 32 shots, including four of the team’s five 3s.

Key moment

The Gators looked to be in trouble when center Alex Condon picked up his fourth foul with 11 minutes to play. But Thomas Haugh and Sam Alexis stepped in and stepped up down low.

Key stat

Florida had seven players with at least four rebounds, with Richard, Haugh and Alijah Martin leading the way with six each.

Up next

South Florida plays at College of Charleston on Friday. Florida hosts Jacksonville on Thursday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.