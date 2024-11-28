Clayton and Martin power No. 18 Florida past Wake Forest 75-58

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Walter Clayton Jr. scored 21 points and Alijah Martin added 16 as No. 18…

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Walter Clayton Jr. scored 21 points and Alijah Martin added 16 as No. 18 Florida beat Wake Forest 75-58 in the ESPN Events Invitational on Thursday.

Florida (7-0) opened the second half with a 10-0 run to add to its 32-28 halftime lead. Cayton scored six points in the first half and 15 in the second half.

The Gators trailed by as many as nine points in the first half before going on a 12-2 run and taking a 23-22 lead with 4:46 remaining in the half. Florida’s charge was led by Will Richard, who had 10 points in the half and finished with 14.

Wake Forest fell to 6-2.

Takeaways

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons started the game strong and led by as many as nine points in the first half. Hunter Sallis and Cameron Hildreth each had 15 points to lead the way.

Florida: After a slow start, the Gators stormed back in a team effort victory. Florida had four players score in double digits.

Key moment

Off a Wake Forest turnover, Florida guard Will Richard drove the lane in transition and scored on a layup to give the Gators a 23-22 lead after trailing by as many as nine points.

Key stat

Florida shot 35% from the field in the first half and 44% in the second. For the game, the Gators attempted 27 free throws, compared to Wake Forest’s 15 attempts.

Up next

The Gators will face Wichita State in final of the ESPN Events Invitational on Friday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.