Claude leads USC against San Jose State after 20-point performance

San Jose State Spartans (1-4) at USC Trojans (3-1)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -19.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: USC takes on San Jose State after Desmond Claude scored 20 points in USC’s 71-66 loss to the California Golden Bears.

USC went 9-6 at home last season while going 15-18 overall. The Trojans averaged 74.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.3 last season.

The Spartans are 0-1 in road games. San Jose State is 0-4 against opponents with a winning record.

