Clark puts up 17 as Texas A&M-CC takes down Le Moyne 82-61

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Garry Clark had 17 points in Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s 82-61 win against Le Moyne on Saturday night.

Clark had seven rebounds for the Islanders (3-3). Damarion Dennis went 4 of 6 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to add 13 points. Owen Dease shot 3 for 6, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with seven points.

Ocypher Owens finished with 14 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Dolphins (2-5). Robby Carmody added 13 points for Le Moyne. Nate Fouts also recorded 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

