Clark leads Merrimack against No. 24 Rutgers after 24-point game

The Associated Press

November 19, 2024, 3:43 AM

Merrimack Warriors (1-2) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack takes on No. 24 Rutgers after Adam Clark scored 24 points in Merrimack’s 68-57 loss to the Princeton Tigers.

Rutgers went 15-17 overall with a 12-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Scarlet Knights averaged 65.4 points per game while shooting 38.9% from the field and 28.7% from deep last season.

Merrimack went 1-1 in MAAC action and 7-9 on the road last season. The Warriors gave up 65.4 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

