Clark leads Merrimack against No. 24 Rutgers after 24-point game

Merrimack Warriors (1-2) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0) Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack takes on…

Merrimack Warriors (1-2) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack takes on No. 24 Rutgers after Adam Clark scored 24 points in Merrimack’s 68-57 loss to the Princeton Tigers.

Rutgers went 15-17 overall with a 12-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Scarlet Knights averaged 65.4 points per game while shooting 38.9% from the field and 28.7% from deep last season.

Merrimack went 1-1 in MAAC action and 7-9 on the road last season. The Warriors gave up 65.4 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.