Clark and Merrimack host Troy

Merrimack Warriors (1-6) at Troy Trojans (4-2)

Troy, Alabama; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack plays Troy after Adam Clark scored 28 points in Merrimack’s 76-74 loss to the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Trojans have gone 2-0 at home. Troy has a 4-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Warriors have gone 0-4 away from home. Merrimack averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 1-5 when winning the turnover battle.

Troy scores 73.7 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 70.1 Merrimack allows. Merrimack averages 59.1 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 69.8 Troy gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Rigsby is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Trojans.

Clark is averaging 19.9 points, 4.1 assists and 2.4 steals for the Warriors.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

