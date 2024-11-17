Citadel plays N.C. A&T after Fox’s 23-point outing

North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-2) at Citadel Bulldogs (3-1)
Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3.5; over/under is 146.5
BOTTOM LINE: Citadel hosts N.C. A&T after Brody Fox scored 23 points in Citadel’s 79-54 victory against the North Greenville Crusaders.
Citadel went 7-7 at home last season while going 11-21 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 70.6 points per game while shooting 46.0% from the field and 32.8% from 3-point distance last season.
N.C. A&T finished 5-14 in CAA games and 2-14 on the road last season. The Aggies averaged 65.6 points per game while shooting 38.8% from the field and 28.7% from deep last season.
