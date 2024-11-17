Citadel plays N.C. A&T after Fox’s 23-point outing

North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-2) at Citadel Bulldogs (3-1) Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-2) at Citadel Bulldogs (3-1)

Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel hosts N.C. A&T after Brody Fox scored 23 points in Citadel’s 79-54 victory against the North Greenville Crusaders.

Citadel went 7-7 at home last season while going 11-21 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 70.6 points per game while shooting 46.0% from the field and 32.8% from 3-point distance last season.

N.C. A&T finished 5-14 in CAA games and 2-14 on the road last season. The Aggies averaged 65.6 points per game while shooting 38.8% from the field and 28.7% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.