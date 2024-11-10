Citadel Bulldogs play the Stetson Hatters for out-of-conference matchup

Stetson Hatters (1-1) at Citadel Bulldogs (1-1) Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Citadel and Stetson face…

Stetson Hatters (1-1) at Citadel Bulldogs (1-1)

Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel and Stetson face off in non-conference action.

Citadel finished 11-21 overall a season ago while going 7-7 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 70.6 points per game while shooting 46.0% from the field and 32.8% from 3-point range last season.

Stetson went 22-13 overall with a 6-10 record on the road last season. The Hatters averaged 11.4 points off of turnovers, 10.1 second-chance points and 3.3 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

