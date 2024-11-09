Christmas has 19 as Longwood takes down Morgan State 84-66

Led by Michael Christmas' 19 points, the Longwood Lancers defeated the Morgan State Bears 84-66 on Saturday.

Christmas had five rebounds for the Lancers (2-0). K.J. McClurg scored 13 points, shooting 3 for 6 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. Kyrell Luc had 12 points and shot 3 of 4 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

The Bears (1-2) were led by Ahmarie Simpkins, who posted 17 points and four assists. Wynston Tabbs added 12 points for Morgan State. Daniel Akitoby finished with six points and six rebounds.

