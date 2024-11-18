Christensen puts up 25 as Hawaii defeats Weber State 73-68 in OT

HONOLULU (AP) — Tanner Christensen’s 25 points helped Hawaii defeat Weber State 73-68 in overtime on Sunday. Christensen shot 10…

HONOLULU (AP) — Tanner Christensen’s 25 points helped Hawaii defeat Weber State 73-68 in overtime on Sunday.

Christensen shot 10 of 11 from the field and 5 for 9 from the free-throw line for the Rainbow Warriors (4-0). Harry Rouhliadeff scored 12 points while shooting 3 of 4 from the field and 5 for 8 from the foul line and added five rebounds. Gytis Nemeiksa shot 4 of 8 from the field and 2 for 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

Blaise Threatt led the way for the Wildcats (1-3) with 27 points, nine rebounds and five steals. Miguel Tomley added 12 points and two steals for Weber State. Nigel Burris also put up seven points and two blocks.

Christensen made a basket in the paint with six seconds left in regulation to make it 57-all Threatt missed a potential winning layup at the buzzer. Ryan Rapp made layup about a minute into overtime to spark a 10-0 run that gave Hawaii 68-60 with 1:24 to play

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

