Christensen leads Hawaii against No. 10 North Carolina after 25-point game

North Carolina Tar Heels (2-1) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-0)

Honolulu; Saturday, 12:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii takes on No. 10 North Carolina after Tanner Christensen scored 25 points in Hawaii’s 73-68 overtime victory against the Weber State Wildcats.

Hawaii went 13-6 at home a season ago while going 20-14 overall. The Rainbow Warriors gave up 68.7 points per game while committing 17.5 fouls last season.

North Carolina finished 29-8 overall with an 8-2 record on the road a season ago. The Tar Heels averaged 81.9 points per game while shooting 45.0% from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

